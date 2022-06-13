Scenes airing tonight (13th June) will see Jacques pull Tasha Ghouri for a chat, with Luca Bish telling Andrew Le Page he doesn't have "anything to worry about".

We're heading into the second week of Love Island and it looks like new boy Jacques O'Neill , Gemma Owen 's ex, is set to stir things up in the villa as he gets to know the girls in tonight's episode.

However, when Andrew says he "couldn't care less", Luca tells him to be honest, saying: "No, no, you do care, nah mate, I would care. I would admit I am upset."

Andrew maintains he isn't upset, but Luca says he's "denying facts" and that if Tasha hears anything he's saying he'll have shot himself in the foot.

However, perhaps the biggest moment on the way is a surprise dumping, as the islanders receive a text asking them to gather around the fire pit.

ITV has teased that single islanders Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne could be in trouble, but we'll have to wait and see how it all plays out when the scenes air from 9pm on ITV2 (and potentially carrying over into tomorrow's show too).

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Amber Beckford and Dami Hope go on their first date, playing tennis followed by a drink and some strawberries.

When Amber notes that Dami hates losing, he replies: "It’s a good thing though because then that means I wont lose you in this villa, it’s a good thing.”

Amber later lets Dami know that she is "happy to get to know" him and that she isn't "really looking at any of the other guys".

When asked about his 'dream girl', Dami says: "If she looked like you, then I would be happy, so you’d need to have a twin in here for me to turn my head."

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.