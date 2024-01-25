While Sophie admitted she hadn't dated any of the guys before, the same couldn't be said for Tom, as he revealed history with Arabella Chi and Georgia Steel.

But it's his past fling with Georgia that didn't really seem to be in the past as he asked her to sit on his lap during their dessert date and told her that he "missed" her.

So what exactly happened between Georgia and Tom?

What happened with Love Island's Georgia Steel and Tom Clare?

Tom and Georgia. ITV

Georgia and Tom are said to have dated following Tom's split from Samie Elishi.

Their relationship was kept out of the public eye, but it will have taken place before Georgia met Toby Aromolaran on Love Island Games, which aired on Peacock in November.

After Georgia saw Tom in the villa, she said: "A familiar face just walked through that door and it was nice to see him. I feel like Love Island is starting now for me, for real."

She then went on to explain that she ended things with Tom to pursue things with Toby. However, that didn't last.

Tom chose Georgia to make his dessert and the duo couldn't take their eyes off each other during their date. Towards the end of the date, Tom asked Georgia for a cuddle and she went to sit on his lap. For the remainder of their date, they cuddled.

Viewers were then asked to vote for which girl out of the three dinner dates they'd like Tom to couple up with.

If Tom couples up with Georgia could this be the chance for them to rekindle things?

Love Island: All Stars continues Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

