Gemma and Luca have survived the arrival of her ex-boyfriend Jacques O'Neill , as well as Luca being briefly stolen away by Danica Taylor .

Love Island 2022 contestant Gemma Owen, who is the 19-year-old daughter of footballer Michael Owen , has very much been in the limelight on the ITV2 reality dating show this year – and she and Luca Bish have also appeared to be one of the strongest couples so far.

Unlike many other original Love Island cast members, the pair also avoided temptation during the infamous Casa Amor segment.

However, there looks to be trouble in paradise for the couple following the arrival of former contestant Adam Collard, who seemed to swiftly set his sights on the dressage rider.

But while Gemma’s love life has obviously got everyone talking, fans have also been loving this year’s fashion – and noticing Gemma’s snazzy sunnies collection.

If you're wondering where you can get your hands on a pair of Gemma's aviator-style sunglass, then look no further. Read on for everything you need to know about the Love Island contestant's shades.

Where can you get Gemma Owen's Love Island sunglasses?

Gemma and Danica in Love Island 2022 ITV

Fans will of course know that Love Island has collaborated with online auction site eBay for its clothes this year in an attempt to go greener.

Well, in the same vein, the ITV series has partnered up with a specific brand to provide eye protection for each contestant.

This year, trendy label Quay Australia’s shades are being worn by the islanders.

And the good news is their sunnies are available to purchase, with most sunglasses in the collection hovering around the £49 price point.

To browse the official Love Island collection, head over to Quay Australia.

Love Island fans might also have noticed Gemma sporting other sunglasses on the show this year.

That's because Gemma also wears sunnies from the luxury brand Dita, sporting ‘Epiluxury 4’ which retails at a whopping £1,800.

Of course, you'll need to save up for those, while the Quay Australia collection remains more affordable.

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

