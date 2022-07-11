A first look at tonight’s episode hints that Adam – who is the first contestant in Love Island history to return from a previous season – has his eyes on Gemma Owen and Paige Thorne .

Love Island returnee Adam Collard has promised to “ruffle a few feathers" upon his arrival in the villa – and it looks like he’s got his sights set on a couple of girls already.

According to a press release from ITV, Adam is keen to get to know the girls better, and a preview shared on the official Love Island Twitter account shows him getting on rather well with Paige.

"Look how happy she is… she’s loving it," Ekin-Su observes as Paige steps into the pool with the new arrival. "Jacques is out the window… and delete."

Meanwhile, in the pool, Adam tells Paige: "Coming off the back of this, like, everyone’s gonna get attention, everyone’s gonna get loads of attention but I’ve kind of been there and done it…"

"And you know how to handle it?" asks Paige.

"It’s not even that,” he replies. "Like I don’t need to get that out my system like some boys do."

Paige then tells him: "I’m not ready to like train somebody else up to be a boyfriend – like you’re either boyfriend material or you’re not."

But according to the ITV press release, Paige later admits: "I feel like he has a lot of potential, he is ticking a good few of my boxes."

Meanwhile, new stills from tonight’s episode also see Adam locked in conversation with Gemma – but viewers will have to tune in to find out exactly what they’re discussing…

