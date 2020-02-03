And fans have predicted that things could get equally messy this year.

From turning heads, to new relationships, here’s everything that could go right or very wrong when Casa Amor kicks off…

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mike to "ditch" Jess

Love Island's Jess and Mike (©ITV)

On last night’s episode, it looked as if Mike Boateng and Jess Gale could be giving things a real go, after they shared a kiss just minutes after Luke Mabbott called off things with Jess.

More like this

Mike even called Jess his “favourite girl” as he stole her away from her conversation with the girls.

And he has been chasing her ever since Leanne Amaning decided that he’d given her the “ick” and broke up with him.

But, fans aren’t convinced and think Mike could do a complete 360 when he goes to Casa Amor.

Since the islanders chose to save him om Sunday night, viewers have been sharing their opinions on Twitter with many ready to see what drama the former police officer brings.

“Lowkey happy Mike stayed because I want to see what tf he gets up to in Casa Amor,” one fan wrote.

Others are certain he’ll be leaving Jess once he meets the new girls, with one commenting: “Mike’s head will be the FIRST to turn in Casa Amor.”

Echoing the same sentiment, another added: “Prediction: Jess will go for Mike and bun off Luke and then Mike will go to Casa Amor and find a new girl.”

“Mike is jumping ship in Casa Amor. Can’t wait. Soz, Jess!” a fourth commented.

Jess to "leave" Mike and "couple up" with new boy Ched

Love Island's Jess (©ITV)

It seemed Jess finally got what she wanted as Mike confessed his love for her on last night’s episode.

But fans are hoping that Jess will see right through Mike – who many believe is “playing a game” – and couple up with someone else when Casa Amor returns.

“Watch Mike go to Casa Amor and couple up with a new girl and make Jess look like a mug,” one wrote.

Hoping that Jess will wake up and smell the coffee, some have predicted that she will couple up with new boy Ched - who has a resemblance to Mike.

“I hope Jess comes out of Casa Amor with the dude that looks like bigger Mike,” one fan wrote sharing a side-by-side image of Mike and the new contestant.

Love Island's Ched (©ITV)

Others suspect Jess is already aware of Mike’s supposed antics and will serve him his just desserts, with a viewer writing: “I can’t wait for Jess and Mike to both do each other dirty when Casa Amor arrives."

Luke M to find the girl of his dream

Love Island's Luke M (©ITV)

On last night’s episode, viewers watched as Jess decided to snog Mike instead of her partner Luke M in a game of Snog, Marry, Pie.

The decision led to Luke calling things off with Jess, as he admitted he felt “disrespected.”

Furious fans now hope he’ll find love with one of the six new girls and forget all about Jess.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “You know what? Jess ain’t sh**. I hope Luke M THRIVES when Casa Amor starts” as another added: “I hope Luke M stays and ditches Jess for an absolute BABE at Casa Amor.”

Callum’s eyes "to wander"

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones (©ITV)

They’ve stuck together week after week at the recoupling, but fans think Casa Amor could be the time for Callum Jones to play away from his partner Shaughna Phillips.

Viewers have predicted that the 23-year-old scaffolder will have a field day when he meets the latest islanders, and he could even couple up with one of them.

Comparing him to last year’s Michael Griffiths – who ditched his partner Amber Gill for newbie Joanna Chimonides - one wrote: “Callum is going to a Michael and bring back a girl from Casa Amor and pie Shaughna, am calling it.”

Meanwhile, singer Jake Quickenden appeared to agree, commenting: “Casa Amor is going to cause a madness this year… and I am here for it!! 6 new girls for Mike to try it with, Callum like he’s on a stag do away from Shaughna!”

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays at 9pm