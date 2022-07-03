Love Island hots up as boys get to know new girls in first-look

And it looks like the boys in the main villa are wasting no time in getting to know the new arrivals, with a first-look preview of tonight's episode teasing some intriguing interactions.

Things are set to heat up quite a bit on Love Island this week – as the infamous Casa Amor twist comes into effect, with 12 new bombshells joining the show.

Towards the start of the episode, the boys receive a text in which it is finally made clear to them that the girls haven't really just gone for drinks, as they'd initially been told.

"Boys, as you know the girls went out for drinks earlier this evening," it reads. "They will be staying away for a few days. Please now pack them a case for their trip. #DontWaitUp #CasaAmor."

Davide seems rather excited by the announcement, predicting there will be "six sexy girls to have fun with us and enjoy our time", before the boys each pack a suitcase for their partners.

Interestingly, several of them include some of their own personal items while they are packing – with Andrew packing his hoodie and ring for Tasha, Luca packing his fish flops and ring for Gemma, and Jacques packing his eye mask for Paige.

Initially, it appears that Jacques and Luca aren't about to have their heads turned any time soon, with the former saying, "I am not going to find someone better than Paige in three days. Give me a year and I don't think I'd find anyone suited more."

Luca agrees: "I've been waiting a year for a girl like Gemma."

But things aren't looking so sure in the morning when the new girls arrive – with Jacques exclaiming, "Santa's delivered, trust me… he has brought every single present I wanted."

"These girls are phenomenal, they're beautiful," Dami adds. "Literally, no jokes about it. I'm not going to lie… I feel like we're in trouble. I think we're in trouble, man."

Later in the episode, the boys are quizzed by the new arrivals – and it seems a couple of them reckon Andrew should be open to a new girl since Tasha isn't as keen on him as he thinks.

"I think you should be open, I'm just saying," Mollie says, with Coco agreeing: "I think she's just settled for convenience."

Later on, Luca is pulled for a chat by Mollie, who asks if he's still open.

"I'm semi-closed, yeah," he answers. "But you just don't know what's happening over there. Listen, if someone were to come in here, it would take something special, and you don't know."

To see how Andrew responds to the claims about Tasha and how Luca reacts to Mollie's interest, you'll have to tune in to tonight's episode...

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.

