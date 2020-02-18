The show returned on Monday night following a brief hiatus over the weekend out of respect for the family of Caroline Flack, Love Island's former presenter, who died last Saturday.

The BRIT Awards 2020, which will air live on ITV at 7pm on 18th February, will welcome the great and good of the music industry, whilst also marking Billie Eilish's first live performance of her new James Bond theme song, No Time To Die.

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

The ceremony will also mark the 40th anniversary of the awards, and will no doubt be celebrated in style. “We have had a fresh look at the BRIT Awards this year,” said the BRITs Committee chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK, David Joseph. “Most importantly we will be putting creativity, British culture and exceptional performances at the heart of the show to make BRITs night a world class celebration.”

Comedian Jack Whitehall will also return to host the show, marking his third hosting stint.

Whitehall said of his return: “I’m delighted to be back hosting The BRITs for a third time! I’m excited for another night of trying not to put my foot in it in front of the biggest names in the music industry.”

The BRIT Awards 2020 airs tonight on ITV from 8pm. Love Island airs on ITV2 at 10pm.

