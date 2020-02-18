Stirling's tribute to Flack aired at the start of the episode, during which he thanked the presenter for being a "true friend" to him, saying that he would "miss" her. The episode then continued as normal, but Stirling's narration – usually irreverent and joking in tone – was far more subdued than usual.

Viewers have since taken to social media to thank and praise Stirling for the tribute, stating that he and current Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, who is also his girlfriend, had "done themselves and Caroline proud this week".

As well as remembering Flack on social media, Whitmore paid tribute to the star during her BBC Radio 5 live show on Sunday morning, stating that "you don't have to tear down someone to feel good about yourself" and urging listeners to "be kind. Only you are responsible for how you treat others and what you put out in the world."

Earlier on Monday, Love Island had announced it would be swapping its sponsor idents for Samaritans contact details. ITV also announced that the spin-off show Love Island: Aftersun would not air that evening and the Love Island: The Morning After podcast wouldn't be released the morning after.

