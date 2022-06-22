Antigoni Buxton, whose mother is celebrity chef Tonia Buxton, is the latest islander to join the Love Island 2022 contestant line-up, and her arrival tonight (24th June) is sure to turn heads following the recent shock dumping.

A new bombshell is entering the Love Island villa - and just like Gemma Owen , she has a famous parent...

Singer-songwriter Antigoni, 26, has refused to reveal who she has her eye on so far - but she's clear about her turnoffs.

Asked about what gives her the 'ick', she revealed: "Someone who is stingy! It’s not about money but I think being stingy is a character trait and it coincides with someone who is quite selfish with their time."

On why she signed up for Love Island, she said: "I’ve been single for almost a year and a half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible.

"I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!

She added: "I think I’m going to bring a positive energy [to the villa] - I’m a very positive person."

Although she's stressed that she doesn't want to "tread on anyone's toes," she says she'll "explore" any connections she feels with fellow islanders.

"In life generally, I am quite competitive - I get really serious over Christmas Day Monopoly. It’s not my intention to tread on anyone’s toes but if I feel the energy from somebody and that connection then in a very open and honest way, I will explore that but I’ll be transparent with everyone in the situation," she said.

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.