Fans were left shocked by result, with users on X (formerly known on Twitter) making their feelings known.

"I knew they would never win but Sophie and Josh in 3rd is still criminal," one user wrote, with another penning: "Seeing Josh and Sophie finish 3rd. What a shame honestly."

A further user commented: "Is this a joke?! Sophie and Josh are third?!"

Many viewers were convinced Sophie and Josh had won the series, based on what they thought was a mistaken hint.

Prior to the finalists finding out where they placed in the competition, they were lined up in front of the fire pit, and after two reveals, it seemed Love Island had slipped up.

Viewers noted that Georgia H and Anton and Georgia S and Toby were placed in their winning positions, but the theories came crashing down when Sophie and Josh - who were placed first - came in third place.

This left Callum Jones and Jess Gale and Molly Smith and Tom Clare in the running to become the winners of Love Island: All Stars.

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX later this year. Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

