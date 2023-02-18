The episode saw plenty of confrontations and apologies, but a massive twist mid-way through could potentially break some couples apart.

With Love Island 's Casa Amor twist now over for another season, there were plenty of conversations needing to be had between the couple's during last night's episode.

It all kicked off in the South African villa, so if you missed yesterday's episode, make sure to watch RadioTimes.com's latest recap video above.

Don't forget to check out our brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and predictions for the rest of season 9.

Martin and Tanya in Love Island. Lifted Entertainment/ITV

As the nine Casa Amor islanders said their goodbyes and left the villa, Will tried to speak to Jessie but she was too broken up after finding out he had kissed Layla. Meanwhile, Shaq opened up to the boys about how he felt following Tanya's choice to couple up with Martin.

Separately, Olivia told Tanya that Shaq didn't mean it when he said they were done for good - but for now, it seems that he's certain of his decision. Later, Martin confronted her, calling her out for dubbing him a "speed bump" in the road during the re-coupling. He told her he felt like an "idiot" at the firepit.

Kai and Sanam celebrated their decision to couple up, while Olivia chatted with Jessie and Samie about it, saying they'd only known each other a matter of days - just as Sanam walked in.

Meanwhile, Casey admitted his different interactions with the other girls in Casa Amor to Claudia - trying to laugh them off as a funny anecdote.

Shaq pulled Martin for a chat and told him there's no bad blood between them. Meanwhile, Olivia pulled Sanam for a chat to say that she had no issue with her, and just has an issue with Kai's decision. Kai told Maxwell that he's all-in with Sanam now, and that he wished them all the best.

In a chat with Samie, Tom apologised for his behaviour in Casa Amor and told her he was going to put everything into their relationship, but Samie still wanted more answers as to what happened and why.

Kai then pulled Olivia for chat, but she said he was trying to make out like she was playing a game. She said she felt like everything she had with him was fake. He noted that she re-coupled as well, but she said he'd been putting on an act. She then talked it out with Lana.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The next morning it was Samie's birthday, so Tom made her a fruit salad to try to make amends.

Shaq admitted he does still love Tanya, meaning he doesn't know what to do. Kai tells him he thinks she'll return to him, but Shaq says he doesn't think he'll ever be able to trust her again. He then pulled Tanya for a chat to talk things through, but with things left unresolved, Martin tells her he doesn't want to be a test for her relationship with Shaq.

Then - a text changes everything. Samie got a text telling her that she, Jessie and Claudia are about to catch up with Cynthia, Layla and Lydia outside the villa.

At the meeting, Cynthia first went into what happened with Casey, telling Claudia everything that happened between them in detail - including the fact he mouthed sorry to her at the firepit. Then, Lydia opened up to Samie, who found herself frustrated with his lack of honesty, after he told her he knew straight after a kiss with Lydia that all he wanted was Samie.

Layla then opened up to Jessie, who was the most upset of all. Jessie admitted she loves him and was planning on telling him when he came back to the villa, but was now so glad she didn't.

The trio returned to the villa to catch up with the other girls, while the boys watched on - saying they thought it would kick off that night. But just how will it all play out on Sunday?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.