As with previous seasons, comedian and presenter Iain Stirling reprised his role as series narrator. Laura Whitmore, meanwhile, returned to host the show, presenting all the face-to-camera segments, eliminations and recouplings.

Love Island has returned to our screens tonight for its eighth outing – and it's promising to be as saucy (and dramatic) as ever.

In addition to the usual features, we have confirmation of this year's line-up of sexy singletons, as well as full details on the beautiful, sun-drenched Mallorcan villa.

This year's Love Island contestants include an international dressage star, a nanny and even a fishmonger from Brighton. Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma, is also taking part in season 8 – much to his discomfort!

Moving away from tradition slightly, season 8 marks the first time that viewers got to decide on the couples. The results of the voting were revealed in tonight's jam-packed episode, which kicked off at 9pm on ITV2.

Another big shift this season is the show's official fashion partner. Seemingly moving away from its fast fashion roots, Love Island has teamed up with eBay for the first time ever.

For all the latest updates, news and Love Island gossip, follow our live coverage below.