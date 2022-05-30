"This is the biggest bedroom we’ve had," Spencer said. "So basically the idea behind this was we wanted to take it back to what it used to be in the early series where they're opposite each other. So yeah, it has that because I think there's so much more banter when you're cross and going to bed at night."

It looks like ITV has gone bigger – and maybe even better – with the bedrooms being modelled to look like they did in the old seasons. Yes, that means bedrooms with beds opposite one another. Check them out below.

Advertisement

Though the pool is a similar size as last year's, the actual space around it is bigger than in the previous villa, which will give the islanders plenty of nooks to be pulled into for chats. Spencer confirmed this, saying they've got more "chill areas" this season.

Love Island new villa (ITV)

And, if you were wondering whether the new villa means the iconic fire pit is gone, don't despair. A brand new fire pit has been built for the season, complete with colourful cactus and plenty of seating room for all the drama to unfold in comfort.

Love Island new villa (ITV)

The girls will be happy to hear the make-up room has expanded also.

"Last year there was a circular table of four seats for eight girls – at least now you've got six seats," Spencer explained. "Also this year we've got a really big space in the bedroom with a sofa and they’ve got more storage."

Love Island new villa (ITV)

The beauty products themselves have been custom-picked for each contestant, Spencer added, to ensure they work for their skin types.

Spencer also added how they had catered the space to be inclusive of its first ever deaf contestant, model Tasha Ghouri, who wears a cochlear implant.

"We’ve got provisions in terms of swimming, and we're just working with her," he said.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We also got a glimpse at the kitchen, where the islanders will be making breakfast and snacks – though dinner is provided and catered for off site.

So, what do the contestants have to choose from to start their day? “There’s bacon, fresh fruit for smoothies," he said, which all "come in off camera".

Love Island new villa (ITV)

"They'll probably just pull a fold-up table here (inside the kitchen) we basically get all their dietary requirements and do a big buffet," he said.

Advertisement

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday 6th June at 9pm. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.