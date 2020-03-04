Speaking on the reunion show, Amber said: “I confronted Matt about Jessica, and I said, ‘What the hell? What’s going on here? Like, what are you thinking? What are you doing? What do you want?’

“He told me he was trying to figure things out and feel it out, he shouldn’t have said that, that wasn’t how he meant it. I was like, okay, I believe you. Like that was all. I trusted him.”

She then tells Jessica: “As far as I was concerned, that was nothing after the fact, so to see her throwing herself at him in Mexico? B****, you’re shiesty. You’re so fake.

More like this

“Coming to my face like we were cool, you were so fake. I think you’re a very disingenuine [sic] person, and you know what, I hope seeing this you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs – women that go behind people’s backs like that.

“You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged, he made his choice. So no, I’m not super happy seeing that.”

Advertisement

The Love is Blind reunion show will stream on Netflix from Thursday 5th March.