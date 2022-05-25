Kardashians talk babies as Kris quizzes Kendall in first-look teaser

Kourtney and beau Travis Baker had their third wedding this week – a lavish Italian ceremony following on from their Santa Barbara nuptials and their symbolic wedding in Vegas earlier this year – and we can expect to be shown on the show at some point in the near future.

A brand new episode of The Kardashians drops on Disney+ /Hulu this week, with the famous family facing new trials and tribulations.

In the meantime, however, momager Kris has turned her sights on Kendall. The model is the only one out of her sisters who has yet to have children, but Kris is hoping that will change soon.

In a preview for the next episode exclusive to RadioTimes.com, Kris is eager for the family to expand.

"Maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby," she tells Kendall, who almost chokes on her drink in response.

Kendall has been dating NBA player Devin Booker for two years, but the pair are notoriously private about their relationship, with Booker rarely appearing on the family's reality.

"It's my life, I don't know if I'm ready yet," Kendall tells the camera.

"I'm still just enjoying life on my own," she adds.

Take a look for yourself below.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Disney+ on Thursdays.

