This evening saw all of the contestants reunite after Andy Whyment , Shaun Ryder and Phil Tufnell were sent to live in back-to-basics camp Savanna Scrub, however their joy was short-lived with Ant and Dec announcing that they'd be competing in the show's first elimination challenge.

We're coming to the end of the first week of I'm a Celebrity South Africa , and while we've watched the famous campmates settle into life in the South African savanna, we had to say goodbye to two of them in tonight's episode.

Being asked to choose another celebrity to pair up with, the three pairs were taking part in Savage Safari, with those coming in third place being booted from the camp – but who left the show and what happened in tonight's episode?

With the contraband controversy still up for debate, here's everything you missed on I'm a Celebrity South Africa episode 5.

What happened on I'm a Celebrity South Africa? Episode 5 recap

Episode 5 began with the campmates discussing the recent contraband amnesty that took place in the Savannah after Paul Burrell, Myleene Klass and Gillian McKeith gave up items they'd smuggled into camp – and Fatima Whitbread was not impressed.

The Olympic athlete lectured the camp, telling them that it went against her principles and while Paul said he didn't like being made to feel "shamed" over bringing in contraband, Fatima replied: "It's you that brought shame to you. If you take those chances, it's the consequences that come with it." Awkward!

The tense vibe in camp was interrupted by the latest food package arriving and luckily for the campmates, they were not penalised over the contraband, however with the amnesty now over, the show revealed that it would introduce punishments if more smuggled goods came to light.

Fatima Whitbread on I'm a Celebrity South Africa. ITV

Thanks to Amir winning 10 stars in the challenge, the celebs received crocodile claw for dinner – which promptly killed their appetite. Carol Vorderman said" "It looked awful. It was like the biggest chicken leg you've ever seen, with a crocodile's claw on the end."

Meanwhile, over at Savanna Scrubs, Andy was feeling down after being served rice and beans once again for dinner, although Phil and Shaun weren't letting the boredom get to them as they began spotting faces in the rocks around them. Exciting stuff!

The next day, Paul Burrell was in a better mood after sulking through the evening before, telling Carol that he was "devastated" after being caught with contraband, however the other campmates reassured him that they found the whole ordeal funny – although, you can probably guess that Fatima was not one of them.

Amir Khan started inquiring into Paul and Janice's respective sex lives, asking them if they still felt "horny" at 60. "It never stops," Janice said, with Paul adding: "Every day!" Amir wished he'd never asked, telling the Bush Telegraph: "The images I was thinking of. To be honest with you, I want to forget about it."

It wasn't long before Andy, Phil and Shaun were transported back to the main camp, raising their spirits, however it was soon revealed that they would be fighting for their place in the competition in the first elimination challenge – and they would be choosing another contestant to take on the task with them.

Whichever pair came in third place in Savage Safari would be the first two contestants to leave the show, making Andy, Phil and Shaun's picking of a partner particularly tough.

Shaun got to choose first and decided to pair up with his old enemy and new friend Gillian McKeith, although she wasn't best pleased, telling him that it was a form of "passive aggression". Next up, Phil picked Georgia Toffolo, explaining that she is already the Queen of the Jungle so he wouldn't feel too bad if they were eliminated, while lastly, Andy chose Jordan Banjo, saying: "He's a really, really decent lad and I like Diversity."

The three pairs headed off to the challenge, although Shaun admitted that he hadn't thought about Gillian being famously scared of everything, with the TV personality saying: "I'm severely phobic." I don't think you made the best call there Shaun!

For the challenge, the contestants were handcuffed with a long chain to a safari truck and needed to collect tools for three separate boxes in order to unlock themselves and hit a big button together, however in class I'm a Celebrity fashion, those boxes were filled with critters.

Toff and Tuff got off to a good start, storming through the boxes, with Andy and Jordan following closely behind – however, Gillian was struggling to place her hand inside the first box and kept screaming every time she felt a snake inside it.

Ultimately, it was Andy and Jordan who released themselves from the chains first, followed by Toff and Tuff, leaving Gillian and Shaun in last place, still on box number 1.

They became the first celebrities to leave the show, with Paul revealing that while he was "a bit gutted" to be leaving, he had come "full circle" with Gillian.

In the teaser for the next episode, the remaining campmates will be taking on the highest trial in I'm a Celeb history before deciding amongst themselves who will be the next celebrity to be eliminated.

