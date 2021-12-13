I’m A Celebrity star reveals what campmates did when they weren’t filming challenges

I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestant Snoochie Shy has revealed how she would pass time between tasks and trials, given the limited entertainment options available while trapped inside the castle walls.

Advertisement

The BBC Radio 1Xtra personality was the third person to be voted out of the competition, allowing her to return to civilised society and be reunited with her home comforts.

That must have been some relief, as Snoochie told RadioTimes.com that she and her campmates were so bored that they had to create several rudimentary ball games just to stay sane while not participating in the show’s challenges.

“If you don’t go out for a challenge, the day is really, really long,” she explained. “We used to play volleyball all the time. Kadeena [Cox] made a ball out of all the rice and beans packages, and then me and Frankie [Bridge] tied the packages together with string, and we just used to play volleyball all the time.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Snoochie continued: “The highest score that we got up to just batting around [between] each other was 117. Everyday probably around three times a day, we just played volleyball and I was always the one that was counting the score. So it was volleyball and just loads of games as well.”

Among the other games they took part in were such hits as ‘Land in a Pan’ and ‘Rock Up’ – both of which involved throwing stones around the camp, with the goal to either land in a saucepan or get the closest to a wall. Sounds thrilling.

The one upside to all this? “It would keep us warm as well because we were so cold. It was freezing, then we’d be like, ‘Should we play volleyball?’ and then we’d start taking layers off because it gets so hot!”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here wrapped up its latest series last night, with the general public crowning Emmerdale star Danny Miller as King of the Castle, although some viewers did not agree with that decision.

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV next year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.