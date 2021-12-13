I’m A Celebrity fans left divided as Danny Miller is named King of the Castle

I’m A Celebrity fans are split on the outcome of last night’s final, which saw Emmerdale star Danny Miller crowned King of the Castle, a poll by RadioTimes.com has revealed.

The competition boiled down to two soap stars, eventual victor Danny and his runner-up campmate Simon Gregson, best known for playing Steve on ITV’s long-running Coronation Street.

Ultimately, Danny was the one who took home the title and was a worthy winner, but reaction on social media suggested it was a close run thing, with an outpouring of support for both I’m A Celebrity contestants.

In a poll from RadioTimes.com, just under 58 per cent of participants said they were happy with the result, while a sizeable 42 percent admitted they had hoped to see a different celebrity crowned.

Despite being a late joiner to this year’s series, added to the camp alongside EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, Simon quickly became a firm favourite for his sharp sense of humour.

As a result, many fiercely advocated for him to become King of the Castle, but in the end he was pipped at the post as Danny secured more votes from I’m A Celebrity viewers.

Predictably, there was an outcry over the decision, with some viewers expressing their grief in the form of memes, although others were more level-headed in accepting the loss.

One fan pointed out that oftentimes the runner-up contestants are just as memorable and adored as the winners, naming Corrie’s Andy Whyment and BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North as fellow “second place Kings”.

Naturally, there were plenty of viewers pleased to see Danny emerge victorious too, with many congratulating the actor in the replies to the official I’m A Celeb account.

So glad Danny won!! He was a great all rounder. He did his fair share of trials, those who thought he didnt obviously wasnt actually watching the show lol. Wouldnt have minded if Simon or Frankie had won either. They were all great. Simon was hilarious!! Get back to Oz #ImACeleb — Hayley Edwards (@hayleyed74) December 12, 2021

The actual vote was even closer, as ITV has since revealed that Danny beat Simon with 55.05 per cent of the vote in the final two. He had previously secured 42.79 per cent of the vote when there were three finalists, with Simon getting 33.44 per cent and Frankie finishing in third place with 23.77 per cent.

I'm A Celebrity returns next year.