Order the bugs, get Medic Bob on standby, buy Ant and Dec some more khaki trousers because yes, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our screens, and we have the full line-up right here.

Here's our guide to all the I'm A Celeb 2015 contestants – click on the pictures to find out more...

Susannah Constantine

Age: 53

Famous, why? Teaching the nation how to dress for their body shapes

Susannah's full profile

Jorgie Porter

Age: 27

Famous, why? Playing Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks

Jorgie's full profile

Kieron Dyer

Age: 36

Famous, why? Playing football for lots of English clubs

Kieron's full profile

Chris Eubank

Age: 49

Famous, why? His bravery in the ring over a 13-year boxing career

Chris's full profile

George Shelley

Age: 22
Famous, why? Fronting boy-band Union J

George's full profile

Brian Friedman

Age: 38

Famous, why? Being The X Factor's Creative Director

Brian's full preview

Duncan Bannatyne

Age: 66

Famous, why? Being “out” of Dragons Den, which he left in 2014

Duncan's full profile

Yvette Fielding

Age: 47

Famous, why? Presenter of Blue Peter and ghost hunting show Most Haunted

Yvette's full profile

Lady Colin Campbell

Age: 66

Famous, why? Making the royals uncomfortable by writing controversial biographies on Princess Diana and the Queen Mother...

Lady Colin's full preview

Tony Hadley

Age: 55

Famous, why? Being part of 80s pop group Spandau Ballet

Tony's full profile

And the late arrivals...

Ferne McCann

Age: 25

Famous, why? 'Speaking her mind' on ITV's The Only Way Is Essex

Ferne's full profile

Vicky Pattison

Age: 28

Famous, why? Cursing like a Loony Toon on MTV's Geordie Shore

Vicky's full profile

Early departure

Spencer Matthews

Age: 26

Famous, why? Flirtatious posh boy on E4's Made In Chelsea

Whay has Spencer Matthews left I'm a Celebrity?

