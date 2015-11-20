I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2015 - who's going into the jungle?
Here's the full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2015. Who do you think will wear the jungle crown?
Order the bugs, get Medic Bob on standby, buy Ant and Dec some more khaki trousers because yes, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our screens, and we have the full line-up right here.
Here's our guide to all the I'm A Celeb 2015 contestants – click on the pictures to find out more...
Age: 53
Famous, why? Teaching the nation how to dress for their body shapes
Jorgie Porter
Age: 27
Famous, why? Playing Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks
Kieron Dyer
Age: 36
Famous, why? Playing football for lots of English clubs
Chris Eubank
Age: 49
Famous, why? His bravery in the ring over a 13-year boxing career
George Shelley
Age: 22
Famous, why? Fronting boy-band Union J
Brian Friedman
Age: 38
Famous, why? Being The X Factor's Creative Director
Duncan Bannatyne
Age: 66
Famous, why? Being “out” of Dragons Den, which he left in 2014
Yvette Fielding
Age: 47
Famous, why? Presenter of Blue Peter and ghost hunting show Most Haunted
Lady Colin Campbell
Age: 66
Famous, why? Making the royals uncomfortable by writing controversial biographies on Princess Diana and the Queen Mother...
Tony Hadley
Age: 55
Famous, why? Being part of 80s pop group Spandau Ballet
And the late arrivals...
Ferne McCann
Age: 25
Famous, why? 'Speaking her mind' on ITV's The Only Way Is Essex
Vicky Pattison
Age: 28
Famous, why? Cursing like a Loony Toon on MTV's Geordie Shore
Early departure
Spencer Matthews
Age: 26
Famous, why? Flirtatious posh boy on E4's Made In Chelsea
Whay has Spencer Matthews left I'm a Celebrity?