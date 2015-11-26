Famous for: Being The X Factor's Creative Director

Biography: Forget Simon Cowell, Brian Friedman is the man responsible for making the X Factor look the way it does. He's been the show's Creative Director on-and-off for the last nine years.

In fact, he even had a short-lived stint as a judge. In 2007 he sat alongside Simon, Sharon Osbourne and Dannii Minogue during the auditions stage before Louis Walsh returned to the panel.

He's also worked on The X Factor US, American's Got Talent, Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance? AND he's directed and performed alongside the likes of *NSYNC, Prince and Britney Spears. We're not saying this is the highlight of his career, but he did also choreograph Jedward's 2011 Eurovision entry...

He's a no nonsense, hard-working, ambitious kinda chap. He's mates with Britney Spears, has the inside scoop on One Direction and probably has all kind of secrets about Simon Cowell up his sleeve. Just wait until he gets talking around the jungle campfire...

Here is is teaching you (yes, you) to dance...

Choreographing a pre-One Direction Zayn Malik and Niall Horan (cute!)

And chatting about the X Factor judges