Biography:

Towie star Ferne McCann always said she'd love to have a go in the jungle – and now her wish has come true.

The model, hairdresser, Essex reality star and (self-proclaimed) style icon told RadioTimes.com this summer that I'm A Celeb would be right up her street: "I see myself as a bit of a 'Jungle Jane'."

She'll definitely be up for an I'm A Celeb fight if her recent TOWIE tantrums are anything to go by, but Ferne won't be the first person to swap Essex for Oz.

Mark Wright came second in 2011, Joey Essex was given more than his fair share of Bushtucker trials in 2013, and Gemma Collins called time on the jungle after just three days last year.

Ferne insists she won't walk like Gemma – clearly this Essex girl isn't afraid of tucking into the competition.

Here she is working out some 'issues' with I'm A Celeb escapee Gemma Collins

Ferne's YouTube make-up tutorial

Taking part in a steamy Valentine's Day photoshoot for Heat magazine