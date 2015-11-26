Who is Ferne McCann? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2015 profile
Everything you need to know about The Only Way Is Essex star
Name: Ferne McCann
Age: 25
Famous for: mouthing off on ITV's reality show The Only Way Is Essex
Twitter: @fernemccann
Jungle highlight Absolutely screaming her head off during the Bushtucker Trials. Best keep your mouth shut in situations like this Ferne...
Biography:
Towie star Ferne McCann always said she'd love to have a go in the jungle – and now her wish has come true.
The model, hairdresser, Essex reality star and (self-proclaimed) style icon told RadioTimes.com this summer that I'm A Celeb would be right up her street: "I see myself as a bit of a 'Jungle Jane'."
More like this
She'll definitely be up for an I'm A Celeb fight if her recent TOWIE tantrums are anything to go by, but Ferne won't be the first person to swap Essex for Oz.
I'm a Celebrity 2015 full line-up
Mark Wright came second in 2011, Joey Essex was given more than his fair share of Bushtucker trials in 2013, and Gemma Collins called time on the jungle after just three days last year.
Ferne insists she won't walk like Gemma – clearly this Essex girl isn't afraid of tucking into the competition.
Here she is working out some 'issues' with I'm A Celeb escapee Gemma Collins
Ferne's YouTube make-up tutorial
Taking part in a steamy Valentine's Day photoshoot for Heat magazine