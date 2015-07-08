If she were to enter the jungle this year, Ferne would follow the somewhat mascara-stained memory of fellow TOWIE star Gemma Collins, who opted to quit the last series after just three days Down Under. Having being holed up in the jungle jail – separated from the main batch of contestants with only porridge on the menu – Gemma walked out saying she wasn’t “cut out” for jungle life.

“I can’t handle it. Just get me out of here,” Gemma said at the time. “I certainly won’t be coming back for more. That’s for sure. Ever, ever, ever, ever.”

So would Ferne last longer than that?

“I think that’s a silly question,” she said. “It’s not a competition, but I’d definitely see it as a challenge going into the jungle and such an amazing experience that you’d never get to experience again. I wouldn’t leave. She was not in the right place – and I’m not getting into it – but no, I wouldn’t walk that’s for sure.”

And if I was in any doubt as to fellow TOWIE cast-mate Mario Falcone’s feelings, he chipped in: “I think my nan would last longer than Gemma...”

