TOWIE’s Ferne McCann is up for I’m A Celeb - and "wouldn't walk" early like cast-mate Gemma Collins
Gemma "was not in the right place" says Ferne, who admits she sees herself as "a bit of a Jungle Jane"
The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann would “love” to follow in the footsteps of cast-mate Gemma Collins and appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – but says she certainly wouldn't imitate Gemma by walking out of the show early.
“I would love to do the jungle. That would be right up my street. I see myself as a bit of a 'Jungle Jane',” Ferne told RadioTimes.com, adding “It would be such a challenge.”
If she were to enter the jungle this year, Ferne would follow the somewhat mascara-stained memory of fellow TOWIE star Gemma Collins, who opted to quit the last series after just three days Down Under. Having being holed up in the jungle jail – separated from the main batch of contestants with only porridge on the menu – Gemma walked out saying she wasn’t “cut out” for jungle life.
“I can’t handle it. Just get me out of here,” Gemma said at the time. “I certainly won’t be coming back for more. That’s for sure. Ever, ever, ever, ever.”
So would Ferne last longer than that?
“I think that’s a silly question,” she said. “It’s not a competition, but I’d definitely see it as a challenge going into the jungle and such an amazing experience that you’d never get to experience again. I wouldn’t leave. She was not in the right place – and I’m not getting into it – but no, I wouldn’t walk that’s for sure.”
And if I was in any doubt as to fellow TOWIE cast-mate Mario Falcone’s feelings, he chipped in: “I think my nan would last longer than Gemma...”
TOWIE continues Sunday at 10:15pm on ITVBe