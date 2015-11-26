Now this is how to handle your first Bush Tucker Trial. The former boxer was a picture of Zen-like calm as thousands of creepy crawlies rained down on his head. Round one to Eubank.

Biography: Ex-boxer Chris Eubank pulled no punches in the ring - but how will he match up against the worst the jungle can throw at him?

The London-born hard-hitter gained a reputation as a tough fighter, but fans will be just as excited to see how Eubank's eccentric style goes down with his fellow campmates. He is officially a lord of the manor, having bought the rights in Brighton at an auction in 1996.

With stars only allowed to bring one personal item in the jungle, it remains to be seen whether Eubank will choose his bowler hat or his monocle - either way, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to sport the sort of gear that saw him named the Britain's Best Dressed Man award in 1991 and 1993.

In the ring he was a world champion for over five years, and was undefeated as a middleweight, but will he manage to make the transition to life in the bush, and emerge as the 2015 I'm a Celebrity… champion?

Here's Eubank showing his skills in the ring

Eubank was interviewed by Louis Theroux for a 2001 documentary

He shared his philosophy on life with Harry Redknapp on the Clare Balding show