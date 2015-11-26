Biography:

The young heartthrob is no stranger to reality TV - but will the jungle be a step too far?

Shelley shot to fame after finishing fourth on the 2012 season of the X Factor when he joined boy-band Triple J to for Union J. The band quickly shot to fame, winning the 2013 Best British Breakthrough act at the 2013 BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards, but Shelley admits that going solo in the jungle will be a challenge.

“It's going to be so diﬀerent to life with Union J. It's a great change from singing but it's definitely going to be way more scary than performing on stage. With the group you know your lines and you know what you are doing. Whereas with I'm A Celebrity, you are going in at the deep end and you don't know if you will sink or swim."

Fans will be pleased to hear that despite Shelley being in the jungle, this doesn't spell the end for Union J, but the question is whether Shelley's angelic voice will be of any use when he comes face-to-face with the dreaded witchetty grub.

