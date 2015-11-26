Famous for: Getting drunk and shouting a lot on MTV’s reality show Geordie Shore

Twitter: @VickyGShore

Jungle highlight: Her priceless reaction when the fire she, Ferne and Spencer had managed to light immediately snuffed out. Unmute this Vine immediately.

Biography:

Vicky became famous after appearing in MTV’s warts and all reality show Geordie Shore in 2011. Her outrageous antics and reputation for saying what she thinks (usually while wildly drunk) made her an instant cult hero in reality circles. As she drank, cursed and partied with her fellow Toons, Vicky’s star rose and she began to crop up in lad’s mags and tabloids left right and centre.

Vicky has recently embarked on several new TV projects with MTV including Ex on the Beach and her own agony aunt show Judge Geordie (both are excellent).

She now also writes columns for magazines, designs fashion lines, appears on This Morning and Celebrity Juice (sometimes) and is apparently signed up to write two novels… who said the age of the polymath was over?

Vicky is certainly going to be one of the more lively campmates in the 2015 I’m A Celebrity jungle. Expect strong language from the very beginning!