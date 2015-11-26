Who is Tony Hadley? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2015 profile
Everything you need to know about the Spandau Ballet star
Published: Thursday, 26 November 2015 at 6:00 pm
Name: Tony Hadley
Advertisement
Age: 55
Twitter: @TheTonyHadley
Famous for: Being part of 80s pop group Spandau Ballet
Biography: Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley is officially Going for Gold in the jungle this year. The pop star had a bit of a revival when the Spandau Ballet single 'Gold' became a sort of unofficial London 2012 anthem, but I'm A Celeb requires a very different kind of sporting skill.
More like this
Spandau Ballet disbanded in 1989, but the band re-formed in 2009 for a special UK tour. With a new album out later in the year, Tony will be hoping his jungle antics will help make his solo songwriting a success.
Here he is going for Gold with Spandau Ballet
Advertisement
Singing for Comic Relief
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement