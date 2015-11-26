Twitter: @TheTonyHadley

Famous for: Being part of 80s pop group Spandau Ballet

Biography: Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley is officially Going for Gold in the jungle this year. The pop star had a bit of a revival when the Spandau Ballet single 'Gold' became a sort of unofficial London 2012 anthem, but I'm A Celeb requires a very different kind of sporting skill.

More like this

Spandau Ballet disbanded in 1989, but the band re-formed in 2009 for a special UK tour. With a new album out later in the year, Tony will be hoping his jungle antics will help make his solo songwriting a success.

Here he is going for Gold with Spandau Ballet

Advertisement

Singing for Comic Relief