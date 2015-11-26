Who is Kieron Dyer? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2015 profile
Name: Kieron Dyer
Age: 36
Famous for: Playing football for lots of English clubs
Jungle highlight: shaking like a leaf during the Ghost Train trial. What would the Toon Army think?
Biography: Retired premier league footballer Kieron Dyer has scored a place in the jungle. Having played for Ipswich Town, Newcastle QPR, West Ham (yep, he moved around a lot...) as well as England, the footballer suffered injuries for years and didn't actually play all that much football. But hopefully he's back on top form for this new, slightly wilder competition...
Once a poster boy for 1990s England hopefuls, Kieron says, "I’d like to change people’s perceptions about footballers in general."
After footballer Jimmy Bullard's success on last year's show, could Kieron play the game just as well?
Here he is talking about the loss of football manager Sir Bobby Robson
And here's Kieron playing football (and also getting into a fight on the pitch...)