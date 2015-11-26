Who is Yvette Fielding? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2015 profile
The jungle's going to be a scream for Most Haunted presenter Yvette
Name: Yvette Fielding
Age: 47
Twitter: @Yfielding
Famous for: presenting Blue Peter and ghost hunting show Most Haunted
Biography:
Yvette's career started with Blue Peter, and she's officially the nation's favourite ever Blue Peter presenter according to our very own poll in 2013.
Now though, the former children's presenter is more often seen scouting out Britain's scariest castles in paranormal reality series Most Haunted.
It comes as a surprise therefore that Yvette says she's afraid of "anything that moves" – has she watched I'm a Celebrity before?.
Yvette seems like the sort of person who enjoys home comforts: she owns her own tea shop called Proper Tea in Manchester.
She'll be lucky if she gets anything close to a proper brew in the jungles of Oz.
Here she is talking about her scariest moments on ITV chat show Lorraine
And getting a serious fright in Berry Pomeroy Castle