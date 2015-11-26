Famous for: Playing Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks and being a lad's mag-friendly model

Twitter: @misJORGIEPORTER



Jungle highlight: It only took three days before Jorgie had her 'Myleene Klass' moment beneath the waterfall... although, as she quickly found out, it's not nearly as glamorous as it looks.

Biography:

Jorgie Porter found fame in November 2008 after joining Chester-based-teen-angst-driven-tea-time-soap-sensation Hollyoaks as Theresa Mariah Magdalene McQueen (yep, you read that right!). During seven years (and at least one departure and return to the show) Porter’s character has dealt with various high profile storylines including underage sex, murder, teen pregnancy, discovery of a long lost father, being the target of a serial killer… and falling down a lift shaft.

Byond soapland, Porter has carved out a career as a model, appearing in FHM on several occasions as well as making the magazine’s 100 Sexiest Women of the World list on more than one occasion.

No stranger to reality TV, Porter competed in the 2012 series of ITV’s skate-o-thon Dancing on Ice and made it to the final, only to be pipped to the top spot by fellow soap actor Matthew Wolfden. She returned to DoI in 2014 for the “All Stars” swan song of the format.

Porter recently announced that she plans to leave Hollyoaks in early 2016, so is presumably hoping to have a very Merry Christmas counting new offers of work after three weeks of primetime ITV television exposure.

Here she is in Hollyoaks:

Dancing on Ice:

And shooting for FHM:

Jungle Highlights

Day 3: The Myleene Moment

On Day 3 Jorgie cracked out a white one piece that caught the eyes of her female campmates when she stepped into the shower.