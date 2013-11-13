I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2013 line-up: meet the contestants
Joey Essex, Laila Morse, Kian Egan, Lucy Pargeter, Steve Davis and Rebecca Adlington are among the brave celebs heading Down Under for series 13
It's nearly time to head back Down Under to the I'm a Celebrity camp as ten more brave (or bonkers) contestants battle it out to be crowned king or queen of the jungle. You'll be pleased to hear they're a rowdy bunch, among them an Irish popstar, a former Miss Universe Great Britain, an EastEnders matriarch and Carlton from Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
And with plenty of promises that bosses will crank up the toughness this year (we can only guess that means more crocs and critters), this lot had better bring their A-game to the Aussie jungle.
Here are the lucky ten...
Steve Davis
Age: 56
Former world champion snooker star Steve "Interesting" Davis – aka The Nugget – is frame for a laugh as he takes on a new challenge in the Australian jungle. Read more about Steve here...
Lucy Pargeter
Age: 36
Lucy's pulled many a pint in the Woolpack playing Chas Dingle but will the Emmerdale barmaid be a GI Jane in the jungle? Read more about Lucy here...
Amy Willerton
Age: 21
She scooped the title Miss Universe Great Britain 2013, but while winning reality show Signed By Katie Price, did Amy pick up any tips about the jungle? Read more about Amy here...
Kian Egan
Age: 33
Westlife's Kian may need to sing a few soothing hits to help his fellow celebrities sleep as he waves goodbye to the comfort of those bar stools and tries his hand at camping. Read more about Kian here...
David Emanuel
Age: 60
The fashion designer – best known for creating Princess Diana's stunning wedding dress – is sure to customise his jungle attire during his time Down Under. Read more about David here...
Alfonso Ribeiro
Age: 42
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Carlton (yes, Carlton!) is bound to get a sing-song of the Will Smith theme tune going around the campfire. Telly gold, we reckon. Read more about Alfonso here...
Rebecca Adlington
Age: 24
The two-time gold medal-winning Olympian may have hung up her swimsuit but she's sure to be a dab hand at any water-based bushtucker trials. Read more about Rebecca here...
Joey Essex
Age: 23
The TOWIE star could be the next Helen Flanagan with his love of fake tan, but will his time in the jungle be reem or grim? Read more about Joey here...
Matthew Wright
Age: 48
The Wright Stuff host is used to saying what he thinks – but will he be able to talk his way out of a bushtucker trial and weeks of jungle mayhem? Read more about Matthew here...
Laila Morse
Age: 68
EastEnders star Big Mo is said to have been chosen to ruffle the feathers of her fellow contestants. Let the campfire rows begin! Read more about Laila here...