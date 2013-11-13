Here are the lucky ten...

Steve Davis

Age: 56

Former world champion snooker star Steve "Interesting" Davis – aka The Nugget – is frame for a laugh as he takes on a new challenge in the Australian jungle. Read more about Steve here...

Lucy Pargeter

Age: 36

Lucy's pulled many a pint in the Woolpack playing Chas Dingle but will the Emmerdale barmaid be a GI Jane in the jungle? Read more about Lucy here...

Amy Willerton

Age: 21

She scooped the title Miss Universe Great Britain 2013, but while winning reality show Signed By Katie Price, did Amy pick up any tips about the jungle? Read more about Amy here...

Kian Egan

Age: 33

Westlife's Kian may need to sing a few soothing hits to help his fellow celebrities sleep as he waves goodbye to the comfort of those bar stools and tries his hand at camping. Read more about Kian here...

David Emanuel

Age: 60

The fashion designer – best known for creating Princess Diana's stunning wedding dress – is sure to customise his jungle attire during his time Down Under. Read more about David here...

Alfonso Ribeiro

Age: 42

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Carlton (yes, Carlton!) is bound to get a sing-song of the Will Smith theme tune going around the campfire. Telly gold, we reckon. Read more about Alfonso here...

Rebecca Adlington

Age: 24

The two-time gold medal-winning Olympian may have hung up her swimsuit but she's sure to be a dab hand at any water-based bushtucker trials. Read more about Rebecca here...

Joey Essex

Age: 23

The TOWIE star could be the next Helen Flanagan with his love of fake tan, but will his time in the jungle be reem or grim? Read more about Joey here...

Matthew Wright

Age: 48

The Wright Stuff host is used to saying what he thinks – but will he be able to talk his way out of a bushtucker trial and weeks of jungle mayhem? Read more about Matthew here...

Laila Morse

Age: 68

EastEnders star Big Mo is said to have been chosen to ruffle the feathers of her fellow contestants. Let the campfire rows begin! Read more about Laila here...

