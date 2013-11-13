Famous, why? Joey is best known for appearing on ITV structured reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE to most of us), which follows the lives, loves and beauty treatments of the social elite of the county (presumably) named after Joey. After being a supporting cast member in series two, he was promoted to total TOWIE in series three.

Bio: Aside from his appearances in the show, Joey often hits the headlines for his on-off relationship with fellow TOWIE star Sam Faiers. He also took the plunge and competed in Tom Daley's celebrity diving show Splash! Joey also has a hair product range, D'Reem Hair, under his belt and has popped up on shows such as All Star Family Fortunes and Celebrity Juice.

Then: Joey takes Sam on a first date

...and now: See Joey figure out which country borders Wales (note: video contains swearing)

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2

