Famous, why? Wright is a journalist and broadcaster who penned columns in The Sun and The Daily Mirror and has fronted his own topical discussion show The Wright Stuff on Channel 5 since 2000.

Bio: Matthew is known for his opinionated style and occasionally putting his foot in his mouth. The Star reports he will be the controversial "live wire" of this year's contest. His show will be covered by presenter Richard Madeley during his absence.

Then: Getting annoyed with a caller

More like this

... and more from Matt: An 'oops' moment

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes