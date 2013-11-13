I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013: Matthew Wright
The Wright Stuff host is used to saying what he thinks - but will he be able to talk his way out of a bushtucker trial and weeks of jungle mayhem?
Name: Matthew Wright
Age: 48
Famous, why? Wright is a journalist and broadcaster who penned columns in The Sun and The Daily Mirror and has fronted his own topical discussion show The Wright Stuff on Channel 5 since 2000.
Bio: Matthew is known for his opinionated style and occasionally putting his foot in his mouth. The Star reports he will be the controversial "live wire" of this year's contest. His show will be covered by presenter Richard Madeley during his absence.
Then: Getting annoyed with a caller
More like this
... and more from Matt: An 'oops' moment
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2