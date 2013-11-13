Famous, why? David is a Welsh fashion designer, best known for designing Princess Diana's wedding dress.

Bio: Having continued to create new looks for Diana, David also went on to front cookery shows such as Cooking with David Emanuel and Ladies Who Lunch – so as well as jazzing up the jungle dress code, who knows what delights he'll be able to whip up with a ration of rice and some kangaroo testicles..

Then:

More like this

... and now:

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes