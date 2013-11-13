I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013: David Emanuel
The fashion designer - famous for creating Princess Diana's wedding dress - is sure to customise his jungle attire during his time Down Under
Published: Wednesday, 13 November 2013 at 1:40 pm
Name: David Emanuel
Age: 60
Famous, why? David is a Welsh fashion designer, best known for designing Princess Diana's wedding dress.
Bio: Having continued to create new looks for Diana, David also went on to front cookery shows such as Cooking with David Emanuel and Ladies Who Lunch – so as well as jazzing up the jungle dress code, who knows what delights he'll be able to whip up with a ration of rice and some kangaroo testicles..
Then:
... and now:
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2
