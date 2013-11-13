Famous, why? For starring as 'Big Mo' in BBC soap EastEnders. Laila's younger brother is Hollywood star Gary Oldman.

Bio: Laila has starred as the Harris family matriarch in EastEnders for 13 years but says it took her three of them to feel comfortable on set. Laila is no stranger to reality shows, having done a stint on cut-throat culinary competition Hell's Kitchen and joining the Dancing On Ice line-up in 2012, where she survived just two weeks. Luckily for Laila, that's two-thirds of a series on I'm a Celebrity...

