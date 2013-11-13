Famous, why? Lucy plays Chas Dingle, a barmaid in TV soap Emmerdale.

Bio: Lucy has pulled many a pint at the Woolpack in Emmerdale, after first finding fame as Helen Raven in Crossroads. The actress also has a pop group under her belt, having toured with Boyzone as a member of the girl group Paperdolls. Lucy's reality TV CV includes a stint on singing show Soapstar Superstar and an impersonation of Spice Girl Emma Bunton on Stars in Their Eyes.

Then: Lucy on Emmerdale

... and: Lucy showing off her singing talents

