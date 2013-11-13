I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013: Kian Egan
Westlife's Kian may need to sing a few soothing hits to help his fellow celebrities sleep as he waves goodbye to the comfort of those bar stools and tries his hand at camping Down Under
Name: Kian Egan
Age: 33
Famous, why? Kian found fame with Irish mega-boy band Westlife.
Bio: Kian has appeared on The X Factor as a guest mentor for former Westife manager Louis Walsh and most recently took up a post as a judge on the Irish version of the BBC's rival singing talent contest The Voice of Ireland. Kian and the Westlife boys are well-known for big hits like Flying Without Wings and More Than Words. Kian is married to actress and singer Jodi Albert.
Then:
More like this
... and now:
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2