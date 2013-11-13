Famous, why? Rebecca won two gold medals at the 2008 Bejing Olympics in the pool and represented the British swimming team during the London 2012 games, taking home two bronze medals.

Bio: Addlington became a household name after her two Olympic gold medal wins and was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2008. She has since retired from competitive swimming, but is undoubtedly ready for any water-based challenges in the jungle.

Then:

...and now:

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2

