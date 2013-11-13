I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013: Alfonso Ribeiro
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Carlton (yes, Carlton!) is bound to get a sing-song of the Will Smith theme tune going around the campfire and it will be telly gold
Name: Alfonso Ribeiro
Age: 42
Famous, why? For playing Carlton Banks in comedy hit The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alongside Will Smith.
Bio: Alfonso has a background in dance – he even appearing in a Pepsi advert with Michael Jackson – and performed the title role in Broadway show The Tap Dance Kid. He's probably most famous for his character Carlton's iconic dance to Tom Jones's track It's Not Unusual – aptly named 'The Carlton Dance' – which we hope will be brought back by dope demand around the celeb campfire.
Then:
... and now:
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2