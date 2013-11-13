Famous, why? For playing Carlton Banks in comedy hit The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alongside Will Smith.

Bio: Alfonso has a background in dance – he even appearing in a Pepsi advert with Michael Jackson – and performed the title role in Broadway show The Tap Dance Kid. He's probably most famous for his character Carlton's iconic dance to Tom Jones's track It's Not Unusual – aptly named 'The Carlton Dance' – which we hope will be brought back by dope demand around the celeb campfire.

Then:

... and now:

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2

