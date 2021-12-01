Jordan North hits back at critics who say I’m A Celeb’s Danny Miller is “not being genuine”

Jordan North is backing Danny Miller for the I’m A Celebrity final, and has defended him against those who claim he isn’t being genuine.

The radio presenter – who will be co-hosting the Top of the Pops Christmas Special this year – revealed that he received similar criticism when he took part on the show last year. Jordan came second to Queen of the Castle Giovanna Fletcher.

“I really like all the campmates – they’re all bringing in something different this year,” Jordan told RadioTimes.com. “I really like Snoochie Shy obviously – she’s great and we know each other from the radio. I think Danny Miller‘s doing really well. And I know there’s a couple of people who are questioning whether he’s genuine and stuff, and I had that all last year.

“And it’s just that type of show where you can’t hide your fears, you can’t hide behind the cameras. It just all comes out and the audience see that. You have got to be yourself, and I think he’s genuine and I think he’s going to do really well and get into the final.”

Jordan also joked that watching this year’s series so far has been like watching an ex-partner, adding: “It’s like watching an ex who’s done better because it’s actually really good. Not that our year wasn’t good, but it’s another good year this year. I know they’ve had a couple of problems with production and the storm, but it’s a really good year.”

The show was hit by technical difficulties over the last few days as a result of adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Arwen. The campmates had to be evacuated from Gwrych Castle to ensure their safety, and the show could not go out live on Friday, before going off air over the weekend and Monday night, eventually returning on Tuesday evening..

A lie in like no other for @NaughtyBoyMusic in the Savage Stakeout! 🕷



The longer he endures the critters, the more food won for Camp… ⭐️



See how he gets on tonight! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/HGhMihiUzB — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2021

On Tuesday night’s episode, the campmates – including Frankie Bridge, David Ginola and Kadeena Cox – returned to camp to be informed by hosts Ant & Dec that Naughty Boy would be taking part in tonight’s Savage Stakeout trial.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is scheduled to air nightly at 9pm on ITV with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.

