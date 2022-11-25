But for one contestant it was the end of the road, as Ant and Dec revealed who would be leaving next following a public vote.

The I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up settled down yesterday after Babatúndé Aléshé 's exit, with more meals to be won via a Bushtucker Trial.

Otherwise, read on for a full recap of what happened on the ITV show.

Babatúndé said his goodbyes to the rest of the campmates, and just like that, it was time for a new day in camp.

As usual, the contestants had to win their evening meal via a trial. As Jill Scott completed the trial the day before, she was exempt. In the end it was decided that Chris Moyles and Owen Warner would be doing the challenge.

Off they went to Savage Sorting Office, which saw Owen having to sort through post covered in creepy crawlies and gunk to find stars which he'd have to aim into a post box, all while being strapped to a crane that Chris would have control of while blindfolded and being shocked every 30 seconds - basically impossible, and it showed by the one star they managed to secure.

Later on, the contestants talked about their ideal dinner parties.

"What about guests at the dinner party - let's say one alive, one dead, one fictional, who you going for?" Seann Walsh asked.

For Jill it was: "Joey from Friends, Princess Diana and Roy Keane. Princess Diana is such an inspirational woman, I just want to hear the whole story. And then can I have the naked chef David Beckham."

But Matt Hancock had other ideas, saying: "I think if someone’s dead, asking them about who killed them is probably a bit of a morbid conversation. I want to say Kevin Keegan. I’ve never met him. Fictional character Pocahontas. Apparently she wasn’t fictional so I couldn’t have her…"

It seems this conversation inspired Chris to bring up the topic of politics, as he later asked Matt about cabinet reshuffles.

"If you’re an MP and you’re tootling along doing your MP job, how does it work? Do you get a phone call saying, 'Hi, would you like to be Minister of Transport?'" Chris asked.

"I’ll tell you exactly what happens," Matt said. "It’s reshuffle day and the first thing the Prime Minister does is call the people who he or she is going to fire and invites them into the office in the House of Commons. That way the cameras can’t see them coming and going. Face-to-face. These are very sensitive conversations.

"Then they go into Downing Street and they call people in in order of seniority. They have a whiteboard with all of the cabinet positions on it and they go from senior down. Sometimes people say, 'No, I don’t want to be Defence Secretary, I’d take Transport,' and it is literally a reshuffle as in they’re moving names across this whiteboard."

Also in Thursday night's episode, Jill and Seann tackled a space-themed Deals on Wheels. For the challenge, they had to get the planets in the right order in the given time to win the dingo dollars. They managed to complete the task and visited Kiosk Kev, who tested them once again. After getting the answer right, they secured some chocolate for everyone to enjoy.

"We won for once. It was the obvious answer. And the reward was the smallest piece of chocolate ever. BUT my god it was good," Mike Tindall said.

Later that day, the campmates got a chance to win a cooked breakfast the next day.

Seann, Matt and Mike were also tasked with a night-time challenge, Outback Factory, where they were told they’d have to work together to assemble various food items. These would then go through a strict quality control process, with a maximum of three attempts to get them right.

Having won the challenge, the rest of the campmates woke to the good news of breakfast.

"This is the best news ever. Well done," Jill rejoiced.

With the final day of the competition coming up, it meant that another contestant would be leaving camp, with Ant and Dec revealing that Chris Moyles had received the fewest votes from the public and would therefore be going home.

