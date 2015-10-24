The judges were pretty impressed with Helen's performance, so much so that Craig gave her a 9. Darcey and Bruno followed suit, while Len opted for an 8. That makes 35, the highest score of the night so far and Helen's first nine. She headed straight to the top of the leaderboard.

Jay was up next with a punchy Paso. It was impressive, confident and sharp. The audience barely stopped screaming and jumped to their feet the minute it ended. Fair to say he's back on top after last week's dance.

"Great lines, great control, great shaping, great dance," said Craig.

"Those arms are the best male arms I've ever seen from a celebrity," added Darcey.

"You're the opposite to Sampson, You've had your hair cut and you've gone from strength to strength," said Len, before Bruno turned the Strictly airwaves blue. "The bull's b*****ks!" he shouted. "When you get it right, it's brilliant."

Craig, Len and Bruno gave him an 8 while Darcey went for a nine, giving him a total of 33. It's good, but not better than that amazing Jive. And not enough to knock Helen off the top spot.

Kellie Bright Jived in the last slot of the night. Her performance was fun, energetic and perfectly in time. And the judges were suitably impressed.

"You delivered all the goods," said Darcey. "It really was outstanding."

"I know the clocks to back tonight but I'd like them to go back right now so I can see that again," added Len.

"It was clean, it was sharp. Brilliant," concluded Craig.

When it comes to the scores, she got an 8 from Craig, 9 from Darcey, 9 from Len and 9 from Bruno. That's 35, making her on par with Helen, and joint top of the leaderboard.

So to recap Kellie and Helen are top, while Jeremy Vine is languishing in last place.

Remember that's not it for Strictly this weekend. The show will be back tomorrow night for the results show, when we'll have to say goodbye to yet another celebrity. *Sob*

Of course, if you stuck with Strictly we've got your back too. Here's what happened during the first 20 minutes of tonight's X Factor.

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow at 7:15pm on BBC1