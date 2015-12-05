Cheryl, her voice catching in her throat, said Winehouse herself would have loved the rendition.

Then came Cowell's verdict and, well, it was a tad different.

"The production of the track it was like a karaoke," Cowell began. "It wasn’t cool. It wasn’t retro. You weren’t immersed in it."

"It was good but a bit ordinary," he concluded.

Ché had had good feedback earlier in the night for his performance of Charles & Eddie's Would I Lie To You? He also got a pretty big pat on the back from singing legend Lionel Richie, who was on hand to give the acts a bit of guidance this week. So not all bad at least.

Ché and mentor Grimmy will be hoping he's done enough to secure his place in next week's final show, with one more singer leaving the competition this semi-final weekend.

The X Factor continues with the results Sunday night at 8:00pm on ITV