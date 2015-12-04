I mean, it’s certainly a Ronseal job in that it does what it says on the tin. X Factor certainly can’t be accused of overcomplicating things. But they might as well have just said: ‘We’re going to sing a bit if you fancy watching’.

While one can never really predict what Reggie N Bollie will do, it feels like we’re just going to get a whole bunch of people standing in front of a microphone belting out big tracks. Louisa is doing The Power of Love by Frankie Goes To Hollywood and James Brown’s It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World. Lauren Murray has Emotions’ Best Of My Love on her list and Ché Chesterman is singing Charles & Eddie’s Would I Lie To You? With Reggie N Bollie doing a mash-up of Black Eyed Peas song I’ve Got A Feeling and Reel 2 Real’s I Like To Move It, perhaps the simple fact that they’re moving about will mean their song gets them to the final?

Here’s the full list, let us know what you think in the comments section below:

Cheryl's Groups

Reggie N Bollie will sing Locked Away (R City Ft. Adam Levine) and I Gotta Feeling / I Like To Move It (Black Eyed Peas / Reel 2 Real)

Rita's Girls

Lauren Murray will perform Runnin' Lose It All (Naughty Boy Ft. Beyoncé & Arrow Benjamin) and

Best Of My Love (Emotions)

Louisa Johnson will sing The Power Of Love (Frankie Goes To Hollywood) and It's A Man's Man's Man's World (James Brown)

Nick's Boys

Ché Chesterman will perform Would I Lie To You? (Charles & Eddie) and Love Is A Losing Game (Amy Winehouse)

See The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV