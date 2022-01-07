Michelle Visage on Drag Race’s season 14 twist: ‘Fans won’t be let down’

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns this weekend with its 14th season and true to form, it’s kicking off with a big twist that Michelle Visage has guarantee “will not” let fans down.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the long-time RuPaul’s Drag Race judge spoke about the upcoming Willy Wonka-style twist, which will see the queens choose from 14 chocolate bars for the chance to save themselves.

“You know, every time they come up with a new twist, it’s like, ‘OK, OK. I see what you’re doing, I kind of like it. I’m here for it,'” she said.

“So everything they do there’s a reason for it and it always ends up brilliant. Our fans will not be let down.”

The season 14 premiere will see the show’s latest line-up of drag hopefuls enter the workroom for the first time as they try to impress RuPaul, Visage and their fellow judges Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley.

On the season to come, Visage said: “The magic of these series that make it different every year is not the magic of a twist or turn or shock.

“It’s really the magic of meeting new contestants, new queens, because they’re the secret sauce that make the show what it is.

“We get to see new talent that we’ve never heard of, never seen before, or maybe some people do know if they’re the local queen or whatever,” she added. “They get to make it on this show and it’s so exciting to see them and how they do. That’s the incredible, fun part.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 arrives on WOW Presents Plus on Friday 7th January in the US, and Saturday in the UK. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide.