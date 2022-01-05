How to watch Drag Race season 14 in the UK
The long-running drag competition returns this week – but it won't be back on Netflix this time.
RuPaul is back this Friday with a brand new season of Drag Race US – his original hit reality show – but those expecting it to be on Netflix are in for a surprise.
The iconic drag competition, which begins its 14th season this week, has moved platforms so viewers in the UK will have to turn elsewhere for their dose of queen fierceness.
Last year, frontrunner Symone took the title of the Next Drag Superstar and now she’s passing on the baton to 14 new queens, all of whom are hoping to impress Ru and the panel of judges.
Here’s everything you need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 and how to watch it in the UK.
Drag Race US season 14 release date
RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to our screens on Friday 7th January 2022.
How to watch Drag Race US season 14 in the UK
Drag Race fans logging into Netflix on Friday expecting the season 14 premiere to be there will receive a bit of a shock as the show has moved platforms!
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 will be airing on WOW Presents Plus in the UK, while in the US, the show continues to air on VH1.
You can subscribe to WOW Presents Plus for £5.50 a month or £53 a year.
Drag Race US season 14 contestants
The full line-up for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 was announced in December, with former winner Symone revealing the 14 new queens who’ll be hoping to impress Ru and the judges this year.
This season marks the first time in Drag Race history that a straight cisgender man has taken part in the competition, with Maddy Morphosis joining the line-up.
- Alyssa Hunter (26) – San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Angeria Paris VanMichaels (27) – Atlantic, Georgia
- Bosco (28) – Seattle, Washington
- Daya Betty (25) – Springfield, Missouri
- DeJa Skye (31) – Fresno, California
- Jasmine Kennedie (22) – New York City, New York
- Jorgeous (21) – Nashville, Tennessee
- June Jambalaya (29) – Los Angeles, California
- Kerri Colby (24) – Los Angeles, California
- Kornbread Jeté (29) – Los Angeles, California
- Lady Camden (31) – San Francisco, California
- Maddy Morphosis (26) – Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Orion Story (25) – Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Willow Pill (26) – Denver, Colorado
Drag Race US season 14 trailer
While we don’t have an official trailer for Drag Race US just yet, the show released a Queens RuVealed video back in December, announcing the full line-up.
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 arrives on WOW Presents Plus on Friday 7th January. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide.