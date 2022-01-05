How to watch Drag Race season 14 in the UK

RuPaul is back this Friday with a brand new season of Drag Race US – his original hit reality show – but those expecting it to be on Netflix are in for a surprise.

The iconic drag competition, which begins its 14th season this week, has moved platforms so viewers in the UK will have to turn elsewhere for their dose of queen fierceness.

Last year, frontrunner Symone took the title of the Next Drag Superstar and now she’s passing on the baton to 14 new queens, all of whom are hoping to impress Ru and the panel of judges.

Here’s everything you need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 and how to watch it in the UK.

Drag Race US season 14 release date

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to our screens on Friday 7th January 2022.

How to watch Drag Race US season 14 in the UK

Drag Race fans logging into Netflix on Friday expecting the season 14 premiere to be there will receive a bit of a shock as the show has moved platforms!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 will be airing on WOW Presents Plus in the UK, while in the US, the show continues to air on VH1.

You can subscribe to WOW Presents Plus for £5.50 a month or £53 a year.

Drag Race US season 14 contestants

The full line-up for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 was announced in December, with former winner Symone revealing the 14 new queens who’ll be hoping to impress Ru and the judges this year.

This season marks the first time in Drag Race history that a straight cisgender man has taken part in the competition, with Maddy Morphosis joining the line-up.

Alyssa Hunter (26) – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Angeria Paris VanMichaels (27) – Atlantic, Georgia

Bosco (28) – Seattle, Washington

Daya Betty (25) – Springfield, Missouri

DeJa Skye (31) – Fresno, California

Jasmine Kennedie (22) – New York City, New York

Jorgeous (21) – Nashville, Tennessee

June Jambalaya (29) – Los Angeles, California

Kerri Colby (24) – Los Angeles, California

Kornbread Jeté (29) – Los Angeles, California

Lady Camden (31) – San Francisco, California

Maddy Morphosis (26) – Fayetteville, North Carolina

Orion Story (25) – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Willow Pill (26) – Denver, Colorado

Drag Race US season 14 trailer

While we don’t have an official trailer for Drag Race US just yet, the show released a Queens RuVealed video back in December, announcing the full line-up.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 arrives on WOW Presents Plus on Friday 7th January.