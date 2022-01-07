Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14

Hit reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race is back this weekend for its 14th season, with a new line-up of queens set to make their Werk Room debut.

While it’s only been eight months since Symone was crowned the show’s 2021 winner, RuPaul is returning to find America’s Next Drag Superstar, alongside her trusty judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Drag Race without a twist, which will take place in the show’s premiere episode and “will not” let fans down, Visage recently told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

The big twist isn’t the only exciting thing to come from season 14, with the show including two transgender queens in the line-up as well as the franchise’s first-ever cisgender heterosexual male contestant.

Read on for everything you need to know about the contestant line-up of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 cast

Alyssa Hunter

Age: 26

Instagram: @thealyssahunter

Alyssa Hunter is a 26-year-old queen from San Juan in Puerto Rico, where she’s a regular on the pageant circuit.

Her name comes from Drag Race royalty Alyssa Edwards, who she describes as one of her “biggest inspirations” and Miss Continental 2000 Danielle Hunter.

As for her drag, Alyssa describes herself as a versatile queen, “a little bit pageant-y” with a lot of passion.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Age: 28

Instagram: @angeriavm

Angeria is the “glamorous Southern bell” of the competition, hailing from Atlanta in Georgia.

The 28-year-old is a pageant queen and describes her personal style as “a country-a** b***h” on the red carpet.

She is also known for being a make-up artist in Atlanta and plans to bring her fierce fashion and country charm to the competition.

Bosco

Age: 28

Instagram: @hereisbosco

Known as the Demon Queen of Seattle, Bosco is a 28-year-old contestant who gets her name from her childhood dog.

She describes her drag as “equal parts evil and naked”, while the motif through most of her outfits is “slutty”.

A witty, non-binary queen originally from Montana, Bosco is all about femme fatale glamour and formerly worked as a back-up dancer for female impersonators.

Daya Betty

Age: 25

Instagram: @dayabetty

Daya Betty is a six-foot-four contestant from the House of Methyd – Crystal Methyd’s family of queens.

Her name pays homage to her struggles as a Type 1 Diabetic, while her ’80s rocker looks are often made out of whatever material she can get her hands on.

The Missouri queen loves to “play with both the fun, playful sides of life and the dark, scary sides” when it comes to her drag and reveals that she can be between seven and eight foot in heels.

DeJa Skye

Age: 31

Instagram: @dejaskye

Fresno queen DeJa Skye will be bringing her bold, colourful drag to season 14, as well as her deadly lip sync skills.

Getting her name from Beyonce’s Deja Vu and a Puzzle Place character she had a crush on, DeJa Skye is a whiz on a sewing machine but admits that she “can’t do hair”.

DeJa Skye declares drag to be “the best job in the world” and intends on pushing herself in the competition.

Jasmine Kennedie

Age: 22

Instagram: @jasminekennedie

Jasmine Kennedie is a 22-year-old queen living in New York City with a “very pageantry” look that’s also inspired by high-fashion.

She describes herself as a “showgirl” and “the backflipping bimbo of New York City”, full of energy and prepared with polished looks.

Her name was originally Jasmine Rikers, after the New York prison, however her mother told her to be a classy drag queen, so she went with Jasmine Kennedy after Jackie Kennedy.

Jorgeous

Age: 21

Instagram: @jorgeous_1

Nashville contestant Jorgeous is a Latina dancing queen, who started drag at the age of 16 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

She considers herself “a showgirl first and foremost”, bringing flips and dips to the runway with a TexMex style.

Her drag name comes from her birth name Jorge and the word gorgeous.

June Jambalaya

Age: 29

Instagram: @junejambalaya

California-based June Jambalaya is best known for her fierce dance moves, her insane splits and for putting mustard on her noodles.

Originally from Florida, June began her drag career back in 2018 in Los Angeles and was given her drag name by a teacher at school.

She describes herself as “the Real Housewife of drag”, mixing high fashion and urban street style when it comes to her looks.

Kerri Colby

Age: 24

Instagram: @kerricolby

Dallas queen Kerri Colby hails from West Hollywood with a reputation in LA for “being that b***h”.

She’s one of the two transgender women of colour to compete on season 14, alongside Kornbread Jeté, while her drag mother is Miss Continental 2012 Sasha Colby.

The 24-year-old says that she took a lot of inspiration from the Kardashians when coming up with the name Kerri, while Colby is from her drag house.

Kornbread Jeté

Age: 29

Instagram: @kornbreadthewinnerjete

The bakery is officially open with Kornbread Jéte on the scene! The LA-based contestant is the drag daughter of Calypso Jeté Balmain and one of season 14’s transgender contestants.

She is best known for appearing in sketches on Brandon Rogers’ YouTube channel and plans on “playing the game” on the Drag Race stage.

Kornbread says she gives “100 per cent authenticity at all times” and while many say it’s time for a big queen to win, she says: “I don’t want to win because I’m big, I want to win because I went there and knocked out all the competition.”

Lady Camden

Age: 31

Instagram: @ladycamden

Born in the UK, Lady Camden is now based in California but took her name from the North London borough she grew up in.

The 31-year-old is a former professional ballet dancer who is ready to serve class and pop princess sass on the runway.

She describes herself as “goofy”, but is most nervous for a roast or anything else with comedic writing.

Maddy Morphosis

Age: 26

Instagram: @maddymorphosis

North Carolina queen Maddy Morphosis is the first contestant in Drag Race history to be a cisgender heterosexual man and she can’t wait to prove she can perform with the best of them on the drag race stage.

Describing Drag Race as the “biggest gig [she’s] had so far”, Maddy Morphosis started drag back in 2017 and says that she’s very competitive with herself.

Maddy is most nervous about the design challenges, adding that she’s “not 100 per cent excited” about whipping up an outfit from scratch.

Orion Story

Age: 25

Instagram: @theorionstory

Orion Story is the first queen on Drag Race to represent Missouri and plans to bring her Lana Del Rey energy to the main stage this season.

The 25-year-old doesn’t consider herself to be a pageant girl, but describes her style as “vintage ’60s mod, Barbarella vibes”.

Orion started drag as a way to feel close to her mother, who she would watch Drag Race with, and can’t wait to bring her unique drag stylings to the main stage.

Willow Pill

Age: 26

Instagram: @willowpillqueen

Chicago queen Willow Pill is the drag daughter of season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, who she says has shown her the ropes of “what it takes to be a deadly, fun, drag queen”.

The 26-year-old has a chronic kidney illness requiring medication, which inspired her last name Pill, while the name Willow comes from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer character as she’s “always wanted to be a lesbian witch”.

Willow describes her drag as “adorable, a little bit psychedelic and kind of twisted at the same time”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race arrives on WOW Presents Plus in the US on Friday 7th January, and in the UK on Saturday 8th January.

