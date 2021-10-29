Drag Race Debrief: River Medway on her shock elimination and the challenge she missed this year
The Drag Race UK star spoke to RadioTimes.com about this week's double elimination and why she wouldn't change a thing from her time on the show.
Published:
Series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s aired its Snatch Game episode last night and RuPaul took us all by surprise at the end of the episode when she sent home not just one queen, but two!
After River Medway and Choriza May lip-synced for their lives to Lulu’s Shout, RuPaul decided to ask both contestants to sashay away from the competition in an elimination none of us saw coming.
RadioTimes.com sat down with River Medway for the Drag Race Debrief after last night’s episode to chat about her time on the show, how she’s found social media and who she’d like to win.
While she became a queen to watch in episode one thanks to her hilarious hometown look, the 23-year-old’s impersonation of Amy Childs wasn’t enough to save her from the bottom this week, with guest judge Lulu saying: “The difficulty for you this week is that everyone else was just a little bit more on it.”
River faced some serious competition in this year’s Snatch Game, which was judged by comedian Judi Love and Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, with Kitty Scott-Claus taking on Gemma Collins, Krystal Versace as Charity Shop Sue, Choriza May as Margarita Pracatan, Scarlett Harlett as Macaulay Culkin and Vanity Milan as Jocelyn Jee Esien.
However, it was Ella Vaday‘s side-splitting take on Nigella Lawson that won her another RuPeter Badge.
Now just five RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants remain in the competition, which continues next week.