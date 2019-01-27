The heated discussion came after a rough week for Collins, who was also accused by Dancing on Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of being “unprofessional”, following remarks by Kem Cetinay that she had left the live shows early because she was “bored”.

Collins went on to request a public apology from the This Morning hosts, saying it would "go a long way".

But Willoughby and Schofield say the behind-the-scenes drama only adds to the show’s pantomime atmosphere...

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com after collecting their National Television Award for Best Daytime Show, Schofield explained, “No, we weren’t in trouble [for calling Gemma unprofessional] at all.

“What’s lovely is that it’s fantastic telly, it’s great to watch and I am so thrilled that Gemma is out there and doing it.

“It’s brilliant panto. What you saw on Sunday is when two pantos collide.”

When pressed on whose side he was taking in the drama, he added, “I’m on the side of Dancing on Ice!”

Willoughby added, “When we arrive on a Sunday morning, what will be will be. That’s why we like live TV, it’s the unpredictability of what’s actually going to happen. The drama unfolds in front of you and you deal with what happens.”

Willoughby and Schofield’s comments come after fellow judge Ashley Banjo teased that the simmering Dancing on Ice tensions are set to continue.

“I think there’s a little more to be said. I’m interested to see what happens,” he told RadioTimes.com on the awards ceremony's red carpet.

“What can I say? Who doesn’t love a little bit of drama? But at the same time you don’t want it to overtake what’s happening in the show.”

2018 was a busy year for Willoughby, as Rochelle Humes was drafted in to cover for her while she sat in for Ant McPartlin to present I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! with Declan Donnelly.

“Starting with the friendship first was the really important thing,” Willoughby said. “I hadn’t worked with Dec before but he’s very similar to Phil. It didn’t feel that far removed from being at home on the sofa.

Schofield added: “I think it’s nice because we’re all mates. Everybody’s mates. The four of us, and the extended friends – Rochelle’s part of that as well. We’re all friends and that makes it so much better. You know that everyone knows the roles they are playing."

“We’re like Gwyneth and Chris, we consciously uncoupled,” laughed Willoughby.

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV

This Morning continues weekdays at 10.30am, also on ITV