The 37-year-old TOWIE star and infamous diva promised ahead of her DoI debut that she wasn’t there to “take part, but to take over” – and that she did with a simply unforgettable performance to Beyonce’s Crazy in Love.

The Geyonce shimmied, strutted and did the splits (sort of) as she sashayed her way on the ice with dance partner Matt Evers.

Despite nearly taking a tumble and only getting a measly score of 16, it was the GC’s performance that got everyone talking last Sunday night, whether you thought it was comedy genius or took Jason Gardiner’s view that it was more like “a French and Saunders parody”.

However, the GC won’t be taking to the floor for this Sunday (13th January).

Why isn’t Gemma Collins performing on Dancing on Ice this week?

The first six celebrity skaters took to the ice for the show’s debut last Sunday; this week it's the turn of the remaining six celebs.

Instead of seeing Gemma perform another routine, we will be treated to seeing Wes Nelson, Brian McFadden, Saira Khan, Richard Blackwood, Melody Thornton and Ryan Sidebottom make their DoI debut.

But for those wanting to get another slice of the GC, fear not; the six celebs who performed solo last week will be returning to the slippery dancefloor for a group routine.

Gemma will be back to dance another day alongside her partner with another solo routine on Sunday 20th January.

For now, Neighbours actor Mark Little is in the danger zone, after receiving the fewest numbers of votes from the viewers.

He will face another celebrity hopeful performing this week in the skate-off.

Dancing on Ice 2019 continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV