She didn’t seem to enjoy her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house all that much, and was the first to be voted out, but Paula Hamilton is heading back inside to take part in a task, RadioTimes.com can confirm.

The former supermodel will kick off a fashion-themed task which will be filmed today for broadcast on Wednesday night. Selecting the housemate she deems "most fashionable", she will set them a mission involving two other contestants.