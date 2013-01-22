Celebrity Big Brother 2013: Paula Hamilton to re-enter the house
The former supermodel will be back later today to lead a fashion-themed task with the remaining housemates
She didn’t seem to enjoy her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house all that much, and was the first to be voted out, but Paula Hamilton is heading back inside to take part in a task, RadioTimes.com can confirm.
The former supermodel will kick off a fashion-themed task which will be filmed today for broadcast on Wednesday night. Selecting the housemate she deems "most fashionable", she will set them a mission involving two other contestants.
The remaining celebs are Rylan Clark (currently involved in controversy after it was revealed he had left the house to practice for The X Factor Live Tour) Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag – aka Speidi – Neil “Razor” Ruddock, Trisha Penrose, Ryan “Toadfish” Moloney and Frankie Dettori.
